'Game of Thrones' play debuts on Shakespeare's stage

The Mad King is being touted as the "first-ever stage production arising from the canon of George RR Martin."

The play, which runs for 225 minutes including an interval, is set on a cross-shaped stage with an audience all around and features a cast of three dozen actors.

The production has been adapted by Duncan Macmillan, who revealed that it centers around a jousting tournament at Harrenhal, a significant event in GoT lore that has never been depicted before.