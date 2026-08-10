'Game of Thrones' play debuts on Shakespeare's stage
What's the story
The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has unveiled a new play titled The Mad King, a prequel to the popular Game of Thrones TV series. The play, which has been in development for nearly a decade, premiered at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon, England over the weekend. Despite five preview performances being canceled due to unforeseen delays, tickets for the entire run have already sold out.
Production details
What we know about 'The Mad King'
The Mad King is being touted as the "first-ever stage production arising from the canon of George RR Martin."
The play, which runs for 225 minutes including an interval, is set on a cross-shaped stage with an audience all around and features a cast of three dozen actors.
The production has been adapted by Duncan Macmillan, who revealed that it centers around a jousting tournament at Harrenhal, a significant event in GoT lore that has never been depicted before.
Audience engagement
RSC's strategy to attract new audiences
By transforming its stage into the world of Westeros for The Mad King, RSC hopes to welcome audiences who are new to either its Stratford venue or theater more generally.
The British theater company has drawn upon existing IP with considerable success in recent years, including an adaptation of the Studio Ghibli film My Neighbour Totoro.
This strategy is expected to continue with The Mad King as it seeks to attract a wider audience, per The Guardian.
Pre-show hurdles
Challenges faced by the production
Before its premiere, The Mad King faced several challenges during its preview performances.
Five shows were canceled as the actors, creative, and technical teams needed "the additional time necessary to progress and refine the work in real time." This was due to the ambitious nature of the production and unforeseen delays in the fit-up process.
However, RSC assured that affected audiences were contacted for refunds or to rebook their tickets.
RSC (1875) originally began to promote and perform Shakespeare's plays.