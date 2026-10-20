Gandhi regrets discussing ex Sharma on national 'Bigg Boss 20'
Entertainment
Aman Gandhi, fresh out of Bigg Boss 20, says he wishes he hadn't shared about his ex-girlfriend Shagun Sharma on national TV.
Looking back, he feels talking about their past and getting emotional just made things messier for him in the house.
Gandhi says Kom deserved eviction
Aman was not surprised to be evicted over Mary Kom, saying he felt she contributed less to the show.
He also mentioned some tension with Mahhi Vij and being called Uditi Singh's assistant.
Despite the drama, Aman said he felt Mary Kom should have been evicted instead.