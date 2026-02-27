Is Vijay Sethupathi's 'Gandhi Talks' already streaming online?

The silent social drama Gandhi Talks, which had its world premiere at the International Film Festival of India in Goa and was released in theaters on January 30, 2026, is now available on OTT. The film, directed by Kishor Panduranga Belekar and starring Vijay Sethupathi , Arvind Swami , and Aditi Rao Hydari , tells a powerful story without spoken dialogue. It became available for digital rental on the Prime Video Store starting Friday.

Plot Plot of the film Gandhi Talks is a social drama that delves into the impact of money on human behavior. The story revolves around a rich businessman whose life starts to unravel due to corruption and personal issues. As his world crumbles, two men - one unemployed and unable to find work without paying a bribe, and another a petty thief - plan to break into his house to steal cash.

Filmmaking techniques Use of silence and music The film is unique in its use of silence, with no spoken words. Instead, Belekar relies on expressions, visuals, and background music to convey emotions. The currency notes featuring Mahatma Gandhi's face represent both hope and corruption in the film. A.R. Rahman's music plays a crucial role in the storytelling as it carries the emotional weight of the film without any dialogues.

