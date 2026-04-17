Ganesh exits 'The Pitt' as Mohan after heartfelt finale
Entertainment
The Pitt wrapped up its season two on April 16, 2026, with Supriya Ganesh's final episode as Dr. Samira Mohan.
The finale focused on Mohan's tough choices and personal struggles, capped off with a heartfelt apology and a quiet moment watching fireworks with her team.
Harris promoted to 'The Pitt' regular
With Ganesh leaving, Ayesha Harris is stepping up as a series regular next season.
At PaleyFest, Noah Wyle shared how the show will keep things fresh by bringing in new faces and giving more depth to familiar ones, because just like a real ER, change is part of the story.