Ganguly accused of favoritism and causing exits on 'Anupamaa' show

Pandey Shahi and Rai defend Ganguly

After Sudhanshu Pandey (Vanraj) left in 2024, rumors swirled about a rift with Ganguly, but he cleared things up, saying the reports were "exaggerated."

Ganguly has firmly denied any role in cast disputes. Producer Rajan Shahi backed her up, saying she's often targeted because she's so popular.

Actor Randeep Rai also called the rumors baseless.