Ganguly accused of favoritism and causing exits on 'Anupamaa' show
Entertainment
Rupali Ganguly, the face of Anupamaa, is in the spotlight after rumors and allegations of favoritism and causing exits from the show.
Paras Kalnawat (Samar) mentioned "ego clash" and a tough work environment, while Alisha Parveen (Raahi/Aadhya) said rumors blamed Ganguly for her sudden exit.
Pandey Shahi and Rai defend Ganguly
After Sudhanshu Pandey (Vanraj) left in 2024, rumors swirled about a rift with Ganguly, but he cleared things up, saying the reports were "exaggerated."
Ganguly has firmly denied any role in cast disputes. Producer Rajan Shahi backed her up, saying she's often targeted because she's so popular.
Actor Randeep Rai also called the rumors baseless.