Ganguly criticizes Mumbai power company after Versova blackout, slams chatbots

Ganguly post draws 2020 blackout comparisons

Ganguly wondered how such outages still happen in Mumbai, noting it'd be even tougher for smaller towns.

Her updates, No lights as yet bolo, struck a chord online, with users complaining about the heat and speculating about load shedding returning to big cities.

The incident reminded many of Mumbai's massive 2020 blackout that left millions without power and sparked similar celebrity reactions back then.