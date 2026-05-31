Ganguly criticizes Mumbai power company after Versova blackout, slams chatbots
Entertainment
TV star Rupali Ganguly wasn't happy when her Versova home in Mumbai lost power late on Saturday, May 30, 2026.
The outage started with flickers at 11pm and turned into a full blackout by 1am.
Frustrated, she posted on X (formerly Twitter) around 5:30am saying the company's chatbots were "useless" and kept denying there was a problem.
Ganguly post draws 2020 blackout comparisons
Ganguly wondered how such outages still happen in Mumbai, noting it'd be even tougher for smaller towns.
Her updates, No lights as yet bolo, struck a chord online, with users complaining about the heat and speculating about load shedding returning to big cities.
The incident reminded many of Mumbai's massive 2020 blackout that left millions without power and sparked similar celebrity reactions back then.