Ganguly drops 'Katukutu Buro' directorial debut teaser with dreamy vibe
Entertainment
Ujaan Ganguly just dropped the first teaser for his directorial debut, Katukutu Buro, and it's got a dreamy, mysterious vibe.
The 90-second clip hints at a love story where everyday moments turn strange and magical, with Rapurna Bhattacharyya starring alongside Ganguly.
'Katukutu Buro' film features late Banerjee
The teaser opens with a man struggling for breath during a celebration, then shifts to friends laughing and a child walking beside an oversized superhero toy.
Ganguly describes the film as inviting viewers into something familiar, then quietly flipping the script. As he puts it, "Even within a bleak reality, moments of magic can emerge."
The movie also features late actor Rahul Banerjee and music by Debayan Banerjee, Ujaan, and Cizzy.