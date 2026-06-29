Ganguly drops 'Katukutu Buro' directorial debut teaser with dreamy vibe

'Katukutu Buro' film features late Banerjee

The teaser opens with a man struggling for breath during a celebration, then shifts to friends laughing and a child walking beside an oversized superhero toy.

Ganguly describes the film as inviting viewers into something familiar, then quietly flipping the script. As he puts it, "Even within a bleak reality, moments of magic can emerge."

The movie also features late actor Rahul Banerjee and music by Debayan Banerjee, Ujaan, and Cizzy.