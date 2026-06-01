Garland removed from 'Love Island UK' after 2019 stabbing documents

Other recent 'Love Island' departures

Garland's removal follows a wave of recent departures from both UK and US versions of Love Island.

Earlier this month, George Knight left for "private reasons." In the US Vasana Montgomery and Alannah Keyser were taken off the show after old videos surfaced showing them using racial slurs. Both later apologized, with Keyser calling it a "learning lesson."

If you're still watching, Love Island UK is streaming on Hulu in the US.