Garland removed from 'Love Island UK' after 2019 stabbing documents
Entertainment
Gabriel Garland, 24, has been removed from Love Island UK after his name appeared in court documents tied to a 2019 New Year's Eve stabbing in London.
While another man was convicted, Garland was not convicted, but reportedly had an altercation with the victims.
ITV confirmed his exit from the current season.
Other recent 'Love Island' departures
Garland's removal follows a wave of recent departures from both UK and US versions of Love Island.
Earlier this month, George Knight left for "private reasons." In the US Vasana Montgomery and Alannah Keyser were taken off the show after old videos surfaced showing them using racial slurs. Both later apologized, with Keyser calling it a "learning lesson."
If you're still watching, Love Island UK is streaming on Hulu in the US.