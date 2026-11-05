Garrix returns to India with 10-city March tour for Holi

The tour kicks off in Ahmedabad on March 10, then heads to Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and wraps up in Pune on March 22.

Garrix's packed schedule shows how much he values his Indian fans and the growing EDM scene here.

If you're into dance music or just want an epic night out during festival season, this one's for you!