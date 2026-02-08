Kritika Kamra, Gaurav Kapur to get married in March?
Actors Kritika Kamra (37) and Gaurav Kapur (44), who recently went public with their relationship, are reportedly set to tie the knot soon! According to Hindustan Times, the couple is planning to get married in March or early April. The wedding will reportedly be held in Mumbai with their family and friends in attendance.
Wedding preparations
Source shares details about wedding functions
A source revealed that the couple is currently finalizing the details of their wedding functions. "While they are still finalizing the details of the functions, they will definitely host a reception for their industry friends in Mumbai itself," said the source. Kamra and Kapur made their relationship Instagram official in December 2025, sharing pictures from a breakfast date that sparked congratulatory comments from fans and friends alike.
New Year celebration
Kamra shared pictures from their New Year celebration
The couple also celebrated the New Year together in Jaisalmer. Kamra shared pictures from their trip, captioning it, "Fell into '26 nicely." Their relationship has been a topic of interest among fans since they went public with it last year. Notably, Kapur was previously married to model and actor Kirat Bhattal.