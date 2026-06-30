Gaurav wants kids but I can't...: Akanksha Chamola on divorce 

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'Gradually, I realized that I am not meant for it'

In a clip that is going viral online, Chamola can be seen telling co-contestants Shreya Kalra and Sufi Motiwala, "When we were married, I never had a maternal instinct. But I was open to discovering it." "Gradually, however, I realized that I am not meant for it, and he was okay with that. But I guess in time that shifted." She added Khanna had initially accepted it but later developed a strong desire to have children, which she couldn't accept.