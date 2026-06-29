Is Akanksha Chamola open to love after divorcing Gaurav Khanna?
What's the story
Actor Akanksha Chamola recently announced her divorce from her husband and fellow actor Gaurav Khanna. The news was revealed during the premiere of Netflix's Lock Upp Season 2. Speaking to Shreya Kalra, she later opened up about her relationship and future plans after the separation. When asked if she was ready for love again, Chamola said, "I don't want to fall in love so soon. I want to take my time."
Future plans
'I want to enjoy my freedom'
Chamola, who got married at 24, said she wants to take her time before entering a new relationship. "I want to enjoy my freedom," she said. "I got married really young, at 24. Maine literally utna kuch explore or enjoy kiya nahi he (I have not explored and enjoyed life so much) and now after 10 years of being in a good relation I have my free time to explore so I don't want to get into anything else."
Separation insights
They have been living separately for a year
Chamola also shared that she and Khanna have been living separately for the past year. "We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see a very different future. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other." She added that there is no bad blood between them and they still talk to each other.
Career highlights
Khanna is yet to respond to the news
Khanna, meanwhile, is yet to respond to the news of their separation. He is currently a contestant on Khatron ke Khiladi 15. Chamola has appeared in popular TV shows such as Santoshi Maa, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Crime Patrol. The couple got married on November 24, 2016, in a grand three-day wedding ceremony in Khanna's hometown Kanpur. Last year, when Khanna was participating in Bigg Boss 19, their love story made waves online.