Is Akanksha Chamola open to love after divorcing Gaurav Khanna? 

Future plans

'I want to enjoy my freedom'

Chamola, who got married at 24, said she wants to take her time before entering a new relationship. "I want to enjoy my freedom," she said. "I got married really young, at 24. Maine literally utna kuch explore or enjoy kiya nahi he (I have not explored and enjoyed life so much) and now after 10 years of being in a good relation I have my free time to explore so I don't want to get into anything else."