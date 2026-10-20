'Gauri' announced on Dussehra, poster released, Kothare directs Mali
Entertainment
Addinath M Kothare, who made his directorial debut with the National Award-winning film Paani, is back with his next Marathi film, Gauri.
Announced on Dussehra, the movie, which stars Prajakta Mali in the lead, dropped an eye-catching poster to kick things off.
'Gauri' explores women's empowerment
Gauri dives into women's empowerment and their fight for justice, topics not often explored in Marathi cinema.
Kothare wants to keep things real when showing young women's lives and challenges.
Producer Shreyans Hirawat called Gauri a big step for NH Studioz in supporting original Marathi film production.