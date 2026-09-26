'Rise and Fall 2': Is Gautam Gulati the highest-paid contestant?
What's the story
Gautam Gulati, a popular television actor and winner of Bigg Boss 8, has been roped in for the second season of Rise and Fall. According to News18, he is the highest-paid contestant, charging a whopping ₹45L per week. The show also features Swara Bhasker, Tej Pratap Yadav, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Karan Patel, among others. It streams on Amazon MX Player.
Career highlights
Gulati was earlier approached for 'Roadies' and 'The Traitors'
The actor was seemingly approached earlier for the upcoming season of Roadies as a gang leader, but he declined the offer.
He was also reportedly considered for The Traitors but did not come on board.
Gulati is known for his roles in Kasamh Se, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, and Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, among others.
Fame journey
His career breakthrough and 'Bigg Boss' win
Gulati's big break came with his role as Vikram Rathi in Diya Aur Baati Hum. His performance helped him gain a massive fan following.
However, it was Bigg Boss 8 that made him a household name.
His candid personality, fights, and overall dominance were among the most talked-about aspects of the season.
He has also acted in films like Radhe and Azhar and been a part of MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand and MTV Roadies XX.