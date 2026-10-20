Gautam to perform Ravan vadh at Delhi's Ramleela 'Nai Naveli'
National Award-winning Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is set to perform the symbolic Ravan Vadh at Delhi's Red Fort Ground on October 20, 2026.
The event, part of the Luv Kush Ramleela, will see thousands gather to watch her recreate a powerful arrow scene, just like in her recent film Nai Naveli, bringing a fresh energy to this classic celebration of good over evil.
Gautam to highlight women's strength
This year's Ramleela theme is "Respect for Women," and Gautam's role aims to highlight women's strength in fighting injustice.
As Arjun Kumar, President of the Luv Kush Ramleela Committee, put it, Gautam will perform the symbolic Ravan Vadh and represent the women of Delhi and the entire nation, delivering a powerful message that women play an equally significant role in the victory of good over evil.
Gautam also joins a long line of Bollywood stars who've made appearances at this historic event, following names like Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor.