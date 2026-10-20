Gautam to perform Ravan vadh at Delhi's Ramleela 'Nai Naveli'

This year's Ramleela theme is "Respect for Women," and Gautam's role aims to highlight women's strength in fighting injustice.

As Arjun Kumar, President of the Luv Kush Ramleela Committee, put it, Gautam will perform the symbolic Ravan Vadh and represent the women of Delhi and the entire nation, delivering a powerful message that women play an equally significant role in the victory of good over evil.

Gautam also joins a long line of Bollywood stars who've made appearances at this historic event, following names like Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor.