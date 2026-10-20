Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' earns 13.5cr net in 4 days
Yami Gautam Dhar's new horror-comedy Nayyi Navelli is off to a solid start, earning ₹13.5 crore net in just four days.
After a strong weekend, it earned ₹3 crore on Friday and ₹4 crore each on Saturday and Sunday.
The film added another ₹2.5 crore on Monday, showing it's still drawing crowds even as weekdays kick in.
'Nayyi Navelli' Meerut family horror comedy
Set in Meerut, the movie follows a family whose world turns upside down when a new bride arrives, bringing both excitement and suspicion.
Directed by Balaji Mohan and featuring Adinath Kothare and Mita Vashisht, the film mixes spooky moments with laughs.
Produced by Himanshu and Aanand L Rai, with music by GV Prakash Kumar and visuals from Rishi Punjabi, Nayyi Navelli is making its mark thanks to its quirky blend of horror and comedy.