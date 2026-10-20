Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' earns 13.5cr net in 4 days

Yami Gautam Dhar's new horror-comedy Nayyi Navelli is off to a solid start, earning ₹13.5 crore net in just four days.

After a strong weekend, it earned ₹3 crore on Friday and ₹4 crore each on Saturday and Sunday.

The film added another ₹2.5 crore on Monday, showing it's still drawing crowds even as weekdays kick in.