'GDN' 1st look: Jayaram as Krishnan, Madhavan as Naidu
Entertainment
The upcoming film GDN just dropped Jayaram's first look as Ambalapara Krishnan.
Starring R Madhavan as the legendary inventor G D Naidu, the movie explores Naidu's impact on engineering, tech, and education.
Jayaram plays a principled character who stands for what's right.
'GDN' trailer shows UMS transport, college
The trailer gives us glimpses of Naidu's transport business, UMS, which made him wealthy, and his push to start a polytechnic college.
There's also tension: one scene shows Krishnan questioning Naidu about money and ethics.
GDN features a star-studded cast including Priyamani, Sathyaraj, Dushara Vijayan, Aditi Balan, and Vinay Rai.
The film hits theaters worldwide on August 7, 2026.