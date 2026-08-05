'GDN' 1st look: Jayaram as Krishnan, Madhavan as Naidu

The trailer gives us glimpses of Naidu's transport business, UMS, which made him wealthy, and his push to start a polytechnic college.

There's also tension: one scene shows Krishnan questioning Naidu about money and ethics.

GDN features a star-studded cast including Priyamani, Sathyaraj, Dushara Vijayan, Aditi Balan, and Vinay Rai.

The film hits theaters worldwide on August 7, 2026.