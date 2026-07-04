Kriti Sanon reveals female actors face discrimination on sets
What's the story
Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon recently opened up about the gender bias she has faced in the film industry. In a conversation with Lily Singh on her YouTube channel, she revealed that assistant directors are usually intimidated by male stars and that female actors are often taken for granted.
Industry changes
Sanon says bias persists in the industry
Sanon noted that when she started her career, there were fewer opportunities for women. She said many films earlier revolved around male leads, with female characters often being mere love interests. While she acknowledged the industry's gradual evolution toward better-written roles for women, she emphasized that gender-based discrimination still persists in various forms.
Set dynamics
Different standards for men and women
Sanon also highlighted the different standards for male and female actors on film sets. "When a female actor asks questions...it's like 'Kitne sawal poochti hai yeh, arey 50 sawal shuru ho jaayenge (She asks many questions. Here we go, she's about to start asking 50 questions).'" "Versus, a male star asks questions, he's termed very involved. When I asked the same questions, I was told, 'Don't overanalyze it.' But when it came from the guy...they were like...'this can be done.'"
Unequal treatment
Male actors often get better facilities, says Sanon
The actor also mentioned that male actors are sometimes given better facilities, such as superior rooms, although she clarified that these material comforts aren't her primary concern. "Many times it's small things like the kind of car or room the male actor was given and the kind of room I am given," she said.
Equal treatment
Need for equal treatment in film industry
Sanon concluded her discussion by stressing the need for equal treatment in the film industry. "My point is, I am not bothered even if I get a smaller room or car, but don't make me feel less," she said. "Even ADs have the tendency to call the girls first on set. They don't realize they are a little more scared of the male actors and sometimes take female actors for granted."
Recent work
Sanon is currently seen in 'Cocktail 2'
Sanon was last seen in Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania. The romantic comedy also starred Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Despite mixed reviews from critics and audiences, the film managed to collect around ₹137 crore worldwide at the box office. Sanon has not yet announced her next project.