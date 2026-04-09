'War crime': George Clooney slams Trump over Iran threat

Hollywood actor George Clooney has slammed US President Donald Trump for his recent statement threatening to destroy Iran . Speaking at an event in Italy on Wednesday, Clooney called the statement a "war crime." He said, "Some say Donald Trump is fine... But if anyone says he wants to end a civilization, that's a war crime." "You can still support the conservative point of view, but there must be a line of decency, and we must not cross it."

Actor's statement 'This is a time for vigorous debate...' The White House communications director, Steven Cheung, responded to the actor's accusation by saying, "The only person committing war crimes is George Clooney for his awful movies and terrible acting ability." In a statement to Deadline, Clooney said, "Families are losing their loved ones. Children have been incinerated. The world's economy is on a knife's edge." He added, "This is a time for vigorous debate at the highest levels. Not for infantile name-calling."

Political views Clooney's past relationship with Trump Clooney, a long-time supporter of the Democratic Party, has been outspoken about his political views for years. He had revealed to Variety last year that he used to have a good relationship with Trump. "I knew him very well. He used to call me a lot, and he tried to help me get into a hospital once to see a back surgeon." "I'd see him out at clubs...at restaurants. He's a big goofball. Well, he was. That all changed."

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