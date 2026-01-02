French citizenship row intensifies: Clooney uses 'MAGA' remark against Trump 

Hollywood actor and filmmaker George Clooney has hit back at US President Donald Trump after the latter mocked him on social media . Recently, Clooney, along with his family, acquired French citizenship , which Trump criticized on New Year's Eve via Truth Social, calling it "Good News!" "Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies. He...was just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Actor's reply Clooney's response to Trump's criticism In response to Trump's jibe, Clooney stated, "I totally agree with the current president. We have to make America great again. We'll start in November." This remark seems to suggest that he believes Democrats could regain control of the House and even the Senate in the upcoming elections.

Citizenship details Clooney's family also became French citizens Apart from Clooney, his wife Amal and their two children have also become French citizens. The actor has previously spoken about the benefits of French privacy laws, which he believes offer better protection against paparazzi trying to capture images of his children.