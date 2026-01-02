French citizenship row intensifies: Clooney uses 'MAGA' remark against Trump
What's the story
Hollywood actor and filmmaker George Clooney has hit back at US President Donald Trump after the latter mocked him on social media. Recently, Clooney, along with his family, acquired French citizenship, which Trump criticized on New Year's Eve via Truth Social, calling it "Good News!" "Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies. He...was just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
Actor's reply
Clooney's response to Trump's criticism
In response to Trump's jibe, Clooney stated, "I totally agree with the current president. We have to make America great again. We'll start in November." This remark seems to suggest that he believes Democrats could regain control of the House and even the Senate in the upcoming elections.
Citizenship details
Clooney's family also became French citizens
Apart from Clooney, his wife Amal and their two children have also become French citizens. The actor has previously spoken about the benefits of French privacy laws, which he believes offer better protection against paparazzi trying to capture images of his children.
Actor's past
Clooney's past friendship with Trump and media criticism
In a recent interview with Variety, Clooney also opened up about his past friendship with Trump. He said, "I knew him very well... He's a big goofball. Well, he was. That all changed." The actor also criticized news networks like ABC and CBS for settling lawsuits filed by Trump against them instead of challenging those lawsuits.