George hails joining 'Raaka,' excited to work with Arjun

'Raaka' production underway, rumored star cast

George revealed she was approached for Raaka right after wrapping up Disco, calling it an opportunity that came after her Disco performance, even though her part in Raaka is pretty minor.

The film itself promises several bold looks for Arjun and is speculated to feature a star-studded lineup including Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna. Production is underway, making this one of Indian cinema's most anticipated releases.