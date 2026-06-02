Gera recalls early career hardships before 'Dhurandhar' and sequel acclaim

Gera started out studying fashion at Pearl Academy because of his interest in sketching after his College of Arts plan did not work out. He finished the course and worked briefly, but soon realized theater was where he truly belonged, calling that switch a real turning point in his life.

Gera reached Mumbai with ₹84

When Gera first moved to Mumbai, he had just ₹84 in his bank account. He shared how he'd walk past the bank and say, Mera khayal rakhna, hoping things would get better.

His dad sent small amounts of money when he could. These challenges taught Gera humility and resilience, qualities that helped him succeed in entertainment.