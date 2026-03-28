Gera wants 'Dhurandhar 2' team to return for 3rd film
Entertainment
Gaurav Gera, who plays Aalam in Dhurandhar 2, says he'd love to see the team return for a third movie.
In a recent chat, he called the chemistry between Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar "magical" and gave a shoutout to co-stars like R Madhavan.
Gera also mentioned just how much time and effort goes into making a film that really connects.
Gera changed look for 'Dhurandhar 2'
To get into character for Dhurandhar 2, Gera grew his beard in 22-day cycles over nearly two years of filming and stopped coloring his hair to match Aalam's older look.
The movie is now playing in theaters, with streaming coming soon on JioHotstar.