Gera wants 'Dhurandhar 2' team to return for 3rd film Entertainment Mar 28, 2026

Gaurav Gera, who plays Aalam in Dhurandhar 2, says he'd love to see the team return for a third movie.

In a recent chat, he called the chemistry between Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar "magical" and gave a shoutout to co-stars like R Madhavan.

Gera also mentioned just how much time and effort goes into making a film that really connects.