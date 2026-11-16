Sexual assault case: French actor Gérard Depardieu apologizes to victims
What's the story
French actor Gérard Depardieu has dropped his appeal against a conviction for sexually assaulting two women on the set of the 2021 film Les Volets verts, reported Le Monde. The decision makes his 18-month suspended prison sentence final. In a statement titled I Hear (J'entends), the 77-year-old actor accepted responsibility for his conviction and offered "deep and sincere apologies" to those affected.
Acceptance
'On set, I hid behind provocation...'
In his statement, Depardieu admitted that his words and "some of [his] actions" were not "without consequence," especially considering his position of power.
He wrote, "On set, I hid behind provocation and lewdness for a long time."
The actor also said he had "never intended to hurt the women" he encountered but accepted that "intention does not change the hurt."
Legal change
Shift in stance for the actor
This statement marks a major shift in tone for Depardieu, who previously took an aggressive legal stance during the trial. He has since changed his legal team.
His new lawyer, Delphine Meillet, said the actor's decision to drop his appeal came after a "long period of reflection and maturation."
She added that he "wanted to avoid making the complainants go through another hearing, or having to go through one himself."
Additional penalties
Depardieu was convicted in May 2025
On May 13, 2025, Depardieu was convicted of sexually assaulting two women during the filming of Les Volets verts.
Apart from the 18-month suspended prison sentence, the Paris criminal court also imposed a two-year ban on holding elected office and ordered his registration in France's national database of sexual and violent offenders.
These measures were in line with prosecutors' recommendations.
Ongoing case
He's also facing rape allegations
Apart from the sexual assault conviction, Depardieu is also facing a separate legal case over rape allegations by French actor Charlotte Arnould. The alleged incidents took place in 2018.
In September 2025, an investigating judge ordered the actor to stand trial on rape charges, but he appealed against it.
A Paris appeals court is expected to decide on November 26 whether the case will go to trial.
Depardieu has consistently denied these allegations as well.