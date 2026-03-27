'Audiences are curious': Keinemusik talks India debut

The Berlin -based electronic music collective, Keinemusik, is all set to make its India debut in Mumbai on Friday at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The group, which has been making waves globally since its formation in 2009, recently spoke about its approach to performing in India and the differences they observe between audiences here and elsewhere. They emphasized that their performance strategy remains spontaneous and intuitive without any pre-planned setlist.

Audience insight No pre-planned setlist, 'it builds itself intuitively' The group members told Hindustan Times, "There's no upfront strategy or overthinking of how to structure a setlist, it builds itself intuitively and in the moment." "Some of us have played in India before and to some extent have an understanding of the vibe and the mentality and the culture of the country." They added that in regions where club culture is still developing, "the audience is absorbing music with more curiosity, openness, and also enthusiasm."

Collective evolution No grand plan behind formation of the group Keinemusik, comprising &ME (Andre Boadu), Rampa (Gregor Sutterlin), and Adam Port, started as a close-knit group of friends with no grand plan. They said, "There was no specific moment and there was no agenda or plan." "The success didn't come overnight. Thank god it didn't." The group has since evolved its sound but insists it hasn't been influenced by external expectations.

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Creative challenges Creative differences and challenges of working as a collective Working as a collective has its own set of challenges, especially when it comes to creative differences. They said, "Compromise is part of life, also in creative processes. But so is making a convincing case of your own feeling and idea and then fighting for it within that process." Despite these challenges, they remain committed to creating music that resonates with them first and foremost.

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