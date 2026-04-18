German influencer 'feels bad' for Kohli amid Instagram 'like' row

German influencer and musician, LizLaz , whose real name is Jennifer, has reacted to the recent incident where Indian cricketer Virat Kohli briefly liked and then unliked her Instagram post . Speaking to HT City, she said she was surprised by the sudden attention and messages from fans. "It was crazy because I woke up and then I was all over the news," she said.

Reaction 'So many people found the articles done on me...' LizLaz said, "I don't even know when he liked the picture, I learned through the news." "So many people found the articles done on me on many different platforms and sent them to me in my DMs." "I got so many messages today, people were super excited about it." She also revealed that she was introduced to cricket during her first visit to India last year.

Cricket connection 'I was also becoming a Royal Challengers Bangalore fan...' Speaking about her love for cricket, she said, "One of my best friends is from Bangalore, so I just wanted to visit them. I thought I am going to stay for maybe two weeks and then leave." "But then I enjoyed it a lot, so I stayed for many months... And this trip is when I got introduced to cricket as a sport." She added, "I was also becoming a Royal Challengers Bangalore fan."

Advertisement

Support 'How did people notice, how did they make it news' LizLaz added, "I was so happy that he liked it." "But then him unliking it, I felt a bit bad for him because I don't even know how it became such a big story." "How did people notice, how did they make it news... that was probably not his intention behind it, but still I am grateful for it, and I appreciate the support from him." She also expressed interest in exploring music opportunities in India.

Advertisement