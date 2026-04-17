Kohli's 'like' on German vlogger's post sparks online meme-fest

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has once again found himself at the center of an online conversation after reportedly liking a post by German-South African travel vlogger and singer, LizLaz . The post, which was published on January 30, 2026, has since gone viral with fans humorously speculating about the possible reasons behind the unexpected interaction. This is not the first time Kohli's social media activity has sparked such discussions; a similar incident occurred in 2025 when he liked an actor's picture.

Viral reaction Fans react to Kohli's unexpected interaction The unexpected 'like' on LizLaz's post has led to a flurry of reactions from fans. One user humorously said, "Relax guys, it's algorithm," while another added, "yeh algorithm change hua hai wapis sab zuck ki galti hai." Another comment read, "Bhaii is algorithm ka kuchh karna pdega," referring to the cricketer's previous explanation for a similar incident.

Past incident When Kohli explained the 'algorithm' incident In 2025, when Kohli's 'like' on actor Avneet Kaur's Instagram picture caused a similar stir, he took to his Instagram Stories to clarify the situation. He wrote, "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction." "There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding." This explanation has since become a popular meme format on social media platforms.

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