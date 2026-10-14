Gerwig secures 'Stairway to Heaven' for 'Narnia: The Magician's Nephew'
Entertainment
Greta Gerwig just pulled off something huge. She got Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" for the trailer of her new film, Narnia: The Magician's Nephew. This is the first time the band has ever licensed the song.
To make it happen, Gerwig had to personally share her vision with band legends Robert Plant and Jimmy Page before they gave the green light.
Gerwig highlights spiritual journey theme
Gerwig says both the film and "Stairway to Heaven" are about spiritual journeys, which helped convince Led Zeppelin to say yes: "It's an epic song that's about a spiritual journey."
The movie leans into 1960s and 1970s British rock vibes for a unique soundtrack.
Narnia: The Magician's Nephew lands in theaters February 12, 2027, and streams on Netflix starting April 2, 2027.