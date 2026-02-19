'Ghooskhor Pandat' producer confirms in affidavit, title 'unequivocally withdrawn'
What's the story
Neeraj Pandey, the producer of the upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat, has confirmed that he has withdrawn the title from all promotional material and publicity content. The decision comes after a Supreme Court ruling that deemed the original title denigrative of a specific community. In his affidavit, Pandey assured that while a new title is yet to be finalized, it won't bear any resemblance to the earlier one.
Affidavit highlights
New title will reflect film's narrative: Pandey
In his affidavit, Pandey said, "I respectfully submit that the earlier title, Ghooskhor Pandit, stands unequivocally withdrawn and shall not be used in any manner whatsoever." He added that the new title will accurately reflect the narrative of the movie without giving rise to unintended interpretations. "I also state that all promotional material, posters, trailers and publicity content under the earlier title have already been withdrawn, prior to the listing of the present petition."
Supreme Court's directive on film's title
The Supreme Court had earlier ordered the filmmakers to change the film's title, calling it denigrative of a particular community. The court also instructed the producers to withdraw any material from the upcoming film that is offensive or derogatory toward any community. The ruling came after concerns were raised about how the title could be perceived by certain communities.