Ghoshal buys Worli super-luxury apartment around ₹30cr with sea views

Celebrities investing in Worli, Bandra, Juhu

Worli has become the go-to spot for celebrities and wealthy folks thanks to its central location and top-notch amenities.

Ghoshal's new place fits right in, with all the fancy features you'd expect.

Her move also follows a bigger trend: more celebrities are investing in posh areas like Worli, Bandra, and Juhu, mixing lifestyle goals with smart financial planning.