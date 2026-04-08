Ghoshal buys Worli super-luxury apartment around ₹30cr with sea views
Entertainment
Shreya Ghoshal just picked up a super-luxury apartment in Mumbai's Worli neighborhood for around ₹30 crore.
The place is part of a high-rise with amazing views of the Arabian Sea and city skyline, definitely a step up in the real estate game for her.
Celebrities investing in Worli, Bandra, Juhu
Worli has become the go-to spot for celebrities and wealthy folks thanks to its central location and top-notch amenities.
Ghoshal's new place fits right in, with all the fancy features you'd expect.
Her move also follows a bigger trend: more celebrities are investing in posh areas like Worli, Bandra, and Juhu, mixing lifestyle goals with smart financial planning.