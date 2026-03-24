'Ginny Weds Sunny 2': New song 'Aye Khudaa' is out
Entertainment
The new track Aye Khudaa from Ginny Weds Sunny 2 just dropped, and it's a big mood shift from the earlier upbeat songs.
This one dives into heartbreak, showing Sunny (Avinash Tiwary) reflecting on how his relationship fell apart through some emotional flashbacks.
The song is out on YouTube
Composed and written by Usman Khan, Aye Khudaa keeps things minimal and lets the emotions do the talking.
Altamash Faridi's vocals are raw but controlled, matching the song's introspective lyrics. Faridi shared that he wanted to capture that real feeling of searching for answers after a breakup.
The film hits theaters on April 24, so mark your calendars!