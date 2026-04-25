'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' with Tiwary and Shankr opens ₹20L
Entertainment
Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, the new rom-com starring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr, didn't quite grab attention at the box office, earning just about ₹20 lakh on its first day.
The film's promos didn't really click with viewers, which likely explains the quiet opening.
'Ginny Weds Sunny' sequel needs boost
This movie is a spiritual sequel to 2020's Ginny Weds Sunny, following a wrestler whose life takes a turn after meeting an eccentric woman.
Even with well-known actors like Lillete Dubey and Sudhir Pandey, audience buzz has been pretty low.
Directed by Prasshant Jha, the film now needs a big weekend boost if it hopes to turn things around.