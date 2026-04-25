'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' with Tiwary and Shankr opens ₹20L

'Ginny Weds Sunny' sequel needs boost

This movie is a spiritual sequel to 2020's Ginny Weds Sunny, following a wrestler whose life takes a turn after meeting an eccentric woman.

Even with well-known actors like Lillete Dubey and Sudhir Pandey, audience buzz has been pretty low.

Directed by Prasshant Jha, the film now needs a big weekend boost if it hopes to turn things around.