Next Article
Gippy Grewal, Ammy Virk's 'Sarbala Ji' earns ₹11.5 crore worldwide
Punjabi film Sarbala Ji, starring Gippy Grewal and Ammy Virk, kicked off its box office run with an impressive ₹11.5 crore worldwide in just three days—₹5 crore from India and about ₹6.5 crore from overseas fans.
'Sarbala Ji' is expected to dominate the box office this week
Earnings in India climbed steadily each day, especially in Punjab where local support nearly doubled collections by Sunday.
While Bollywood hits like Saiyaara gave it some competition in places like Delhi and UP, Sarbala Ji's solid start is a big boost for Punjabi cinema and could set the stage for more regional hits.