'Heated Rivalry' star's girlfriend slams fans for crossing 'huge boundary'
What's the story
Katelyn Larson, who is dating Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams, has urged fans to respect her privacy and stop visiting her tattoo studio because of their relationship. In an Instagram Story, Larson said she was okay with people finding her studio due to the show but drew a "very hard line" at booking appointments solely because of this connection.
Boundary crossed
'Asking my coworkers any sort of questions about myself or...'
Larson wrote, "Obviously a lot of you have found the studio because of a certain show, and that's more than okay."
However, she clarified, "This is where I draw a very hard line: Booking an appointment with me or anyone else purely because of the connection to the show crosses a huge boundary."
"Showing up to your appointment and asking my coworkers any sort of questions about myself or about Hudson is hugely uncomfortable for everyone."
Couple's journey
Williams and Larson have been dating for a while
Williams, 25, and Larson have been dating long before the actor's sudden rise to fame.
The couple made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March, where they posed together.
Despite his high-profile career, Williams has been open about Larson's wish to stay out of the limelight.
He told ETalk Canada in March, "She's not trying to be out there or be perceived."
"She's always like, 'I don't want to be perceived!'"