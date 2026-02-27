Girls's Generation Tiffany is officially married now
What's the story
In a delightful turn of events, Girls's Generation member Tiffany Young (36) and actor Byun Yo-han (39) have officially tied the knot. The news was confirmed by TEAMHOPE, Byun's agency, which announced that the couple registered their marriage on Friday. The agency stated that the pair wanted to share this joyous news with their fans first as a token of appreciation for their unwavering support. Congratulations to the newlyweds!
Wedding details
Details about the wedding ceremony are still under wraps
Despite the marriage registration, there are no confirmed details about Young and Byun's wedding ceremony. The couple is reportedly considering a small church service with their families to express their gratitude. However, the date and location of this event are still undecided. The agency also asked fans to continue supporting the couple as they embark on this new journey together.
Love story
A look at the couple's love story
Young and Byun's romance reportedly started while working together on the Disney+ drama Uncle Samsik, which was released in May 2024. Their chemistry on-screen led to dating rumors, which were confirmed in December 2025. The news of their relationship sent fans into a frenzy, making this marriage feel like the perfect ending to their love story.