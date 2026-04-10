Glass Animals joke they caused Artemis II toilet glitch
British band Glass Animals had some fun on Instagram, claiming they accidentally left a vial of tears inside NASA's Orion capsule during a 2024 visit, jokingly taking credit for the minor toilet glitch on the Artemis II mission.
The playful post was part of their promo for "A Tear in Space," with frontman Dave Bayley poking fun at their supposed role in the mishap.
Artemis II crew played 'Tokyo Drifting'
The Artemis II crew didn't mind the joke, or the brief toilet issue, and even played Glass Animals's track "Tokyo Drifting" while traveling around the moon.
The mission launched April 1, 2026, set a new record for human distance from Earth, and was expected to wrap up smoothly with a splashdown near San Diego on April 10.
The band later said, Omg... I love u guys, showing their admiration for the astronauts' achievement.