Glass Animals joke they caused Artemis II toilet glitch

Artemis II crew played 'Tokyo Drifting'

The Artemis II crew didn't mind the joke, or the brief toilet issue, and even played Glass Animals's track "Tokyo Drifting" while traveling around the moon.

The mission launched April 1, 2026, set a new record for human distance from Earth, and was expected to wrap up smoothly with a splashdown near San Diego on April 10.

The band later said, Omg... I love u guys, showing their admiration for the astronauts' achievement.