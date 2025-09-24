Glen Powell visits 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' after show's brief hiatus

Meanwhile, the show is back on air

Kimmel's show was paused after his comments about the Charlie Kirk shooting on September 15 led Disney to temporarily suspend it "to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country."

Though the show is back, some broadcasters like Sinclair and Nexstar aren't airing it yet and want more "constructive dialogue."

Meanwhile, over 400 celebrities—including Jennifer Aniston and Tom Hanks—publicly supported Kimmel's right to free speech during all this.