Glen Powell visits 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' after show's brief hiatus
Glen Powell stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on September 23, 2025, just as the show returned from a short break.
During his visit, Powell shared how Kimmel had once helped him out when he was new to LA by letting him hang in the green room—a nice full-circle moment.
The timing's also big for Powell, with his new Hulu series Chad Powers dropping September 30.
Meanwhile, the show is back on air
Kimmel's show was paused after his comments about the Charlie Kirk shooting on September 15 led Disney to temporarily suspend it "to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country."
Though the show is back, some broadcasters like Sinclair and Nexstar aren't airing it yet and want more "constructive dialogue."
Meanwhile, over 400 celebrities—including Jennifer Aniston and Tom Hanks—publicly supported Kimmel's right to free speech during all this.