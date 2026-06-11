Glenn Close, Ridley Scott to receive honorary Oscars this year

Award details

Awards honor 'exceptional contributions' and 'outstanding service'

The Academy's Honorary Award is given "to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences in any discipline, or for outstanding service to the Academy," according to a release. The 17th Governors Awards will be held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, nominations for the 99th Academy Awards will be announced on January 21, 2027.