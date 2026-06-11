Glenn Close, Ridley Scott to receive honorary Oscars this year
What's the story
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the recipients of this year's honorary awards at the annual Governors Awards. Among the honorees are acclaimed actor Glenn Close, legendary director Ridley Scott, and animator Floyd Norman. Producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler will be honored with the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award. The awards ceremony is scheduled for November 15.
Twitter Post
Here's the announcement
Presenting this year’s Governors Awards honorees!— The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 10, 2026
Honorary Awards:
Glenn Close
Floyd Norman
Ridley Scott
Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award:
Christine Vachon & Pamela Koffler
Oscar statuettes will be presented at the Academy’s 17th Governors Awards on November 15, 2026, in… pic.twitter.com/O2f6IbWH2F
Honorary awards
More on the honorees
Close, 79, has been nominated for eight acting Oscars, the most of any living performer without a win. She was most recently nominated for Hillbilly Elegy at the 2021 Academy Awards. Scott, 88, is known for directing Thelma & Louise (1991), Gladiator (2000), and Black Hawk Down (2001). He also produced The Martian (2015), which earned him a Best Picture nomination.
Career highlights
Norman, Vachon, and Koffler's achievements
Norman, 90, is known for his animation work on Disney classics like Sleeping Beauty (1959) and The Jungle Book (1967). He has also worked with Hanna-Barbera Productions and Pixar. Vachon and Koffler are the heads of Killer Films, a production company responsible for acclaimed films such as Boys Don't Cry (1999), Far From Heaven (2002), and Carol (2015).
Official statement
Academy president praised the honorees
Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor said in a statement, "The Academy's Board of Governors is thrilled to present this year's Governors Awards to five remarkable individuals whose groundbreaking work has forever shaped the art of filmmaking." "Throughout her extraordinary body of work, Glenn Close's unparalleled emotional range has brought to life some of the most complex characters in cinema," she continued.
Award details
Awards honor 'exceptional contributions' and 'outstanding service'
The Academy's Honorary Award is given "to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences in any discipline, or for outstanding service to the Academy," according to a release. The 17th Governors Awards will be held at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, nominations for the 99th Academy Awards will be announced on January 21, 2027.