Glenn Close, Ridley Scott receive honorary Oscars

Close, 79, received her first Oscar nomination in 1983 for The World According to Garp.

She was also nominated for her role as a stalker in the 1987 thriller Fatal Attraction and most recently for the 2020 film Hillbilly Elegy.

Despite these nominations, she has yet to win a competitive Oscar, a record she shares with late actor Peter O'Toole.

However, she has won three Emmy Awards, three Tony Awards, and three Golden Globes throughout her career.