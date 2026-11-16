Glenn Close, Ridley Scott receive honorary Oscars
What's the story
The 17th Governors Awards, hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Sunday, honored Hollywood stalwarts Glenn Close, Ridley Scott, and Floyd Norman with honorary Oscars. This was a momentous occasion for Close, who has been nominated for an Academy Award eight times in her over five-decade-long career without a competitive Oscar win. The event also saw producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler receiving the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.
Career highlights
Close has been nominated for an Oscar 8 times
Close, 79, received her first Oscar nomination in 1983 for The World According to Garp.
She was also nominated for her role as a stalker in the 1987 thriller Fatal Attraction and most recently for the 2020 film Hillbilly Elegy.
Despite these nominations, she has yet to win a competitive Oscar, a record she shares with late actor Peter O'Toole.
However, she has won three Emmy Awards, three Tony Awards, and three Golden Globes throughout her career.
Other honorees
More about Scott and Norman
Scott, 88, known for classics like Alien, Blade Runner, and Gladiator, has been nominated four times but has never won a competitive Oscar.
His nominations include three for Best Director (Thelma & Louise, Gladiator, Black Hawk Down) and one for Best Picture (The Martian).
Meanwhile, Norman, 91, made history as Disney's first Black animator in 1956. His early credits include Sleeping Beauty and The Jungle Book.
Producer recognition
Vachon, Koffler received the Irving G Thalberg Memorial Award
Vachon and Koffler, the producers behind Killer Films, were honored with the Irving G Thalberg Memorial Award.
This award is given to "a creative producer whose body of work reflects a consistently high quality of motion picture production."
The duo has produced films like Hedwig and the Angry Inch, One Hour Photo, and May December.
They also received a Best Picture Oscar nomination for producing the critically acclaimed film Past Lives in 2024.
Event details
Everything to know about the Governors Awards
The Governors Awards are an annual event organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).
They honor individuals who have made exceptional contributions to cinema and recognize achievements that may not be acknowledged through regular competitive Oscar categories.
The first ceremony was held on November 14, 2009, after being introduced by the Academy's Board of Governors.