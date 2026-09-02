JioHotstar goes global, launches in UK, Canada, Singapore
What's the story
India's leading streaming platform, JioHotstar, has officially launched in the United Kingdom (UK), Canada, and Singapore. The service offers a catalog of over 1,60,000 hours of entertainment across more than 12 Asian languages. The launch is not just about content but also includes interactive features and personalized recommendations for viewers in these markets.
Service transition
What is JioHotstar?
Previously known as Hotstar, the service has been rebranded as JioHotstar in the UK, Canada, and Singapore.
The platform is a completely new app that combines the content library and user experience from JioHotstar's Indian platform.
It is available on mobile and connected TV devices, with downloads possible via the App Store and Google Play Store in all three markets.
In India, the platform began by merging JioCinema and then-called Disney+ Hotstar.
Platform enhancements
New original shows and interactive features
The launch of JioHotstar comes with a host of new content and features.
The platform introduces a range of original shows, including Ali Baba Aur Chaalis Bhoot, Prince of Mollywood, Part Timers, and The Court.
It also features the popular reality franchise Bigg Boss in six languages, allowing viewers in Singapore, Canada, and the UK to vote live for the first time ever.
Subscription details
Subscription plans and pricing
For the first time, JioHotstar is offering a quarterly subscription option in all three markets. This new plan gives subscribers a shorter commitment period along with existing annual plans.
The updated pricing, effective from Wednesday, is £19.99 ($27.2) per quarter and £69.99 ($95.2) annually in the UK; CAD19.99 ($14.5) per quarter and CAD49.99 ($36.3) annually in Canada; and SGD29.98 ($23.6) per quarter and SGD69.98 ($55.1) annually in Singapore, reported Variety.
Streaming revolution
'We see an opportunity to build for this broader audience'
Amit Malhotra, head of international business at JioStar, said the platform's goal is to redefine how audiences experience entertainment.
He emphasized that it's not just about what they watch but also how they discover and engage with content in real-time.
"We see an opportunity to build for this broader, underserved global audience - not simply export an Indian streaming service to new markets," he added.