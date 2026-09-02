JioHotstar goes global, launches in UK, Canada, Singapore

Previously known as Hotstar, the service has been rebranded as JioHotstar in the UK, Canada, and Singapore.

The platform is a completely new app that combines the content library and user experience from JioHotstar's Indian platform.

It is available on mobile and connected TV devices, with downloads possible via the App Store and Google Play Store in all three markets.

In India, the platform began by merging JioCinema and then-called Disney+ Hotstar.