'Krishnavataram' bags global release via Ravi Shankar's WFAC 

The first part of the trilogy, Krishnavataram: Part 1 - Hridayam, has already been released in Indian theaters.

The film is directed by Hardik Gajjar and stars Siddharth Gupta as Krishna. Other cast members include Sanskruti Jayana as Satyabhama, Sushmita Bhatt as Radha, and Nivaashiyni Krishnan as Rukmini.

The new partnership aims to introduce the film to international audiences through a wider theatrical release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English.