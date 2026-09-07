'Krishnavataram' bags global release via Ravi Shankar's WFAC
What's the story
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's World Forum for Art and Culture (WFAC) has joined hands with Creativeland Studios to take the film Krishnavataram global. The partnership was announced on Janmashtami, a major Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, reported Variety. The film is a three-part retelling of Krishna's life, with its chapters titled Hridayam (The Heart), Manaha (The Mind), and Atman (The Soul).
Film details
'Krishnavataram' already released in India
The first part of the trilogy, Krishnavataram: Part 1 - Hridayam, has already been released in Indian theaters.
The film is directed by Hardik Gajjar and stars Siddharth Gupta as Krishna. Other cast members include Sanskruti Jayana as Satyabhama, Sushmita Bhatt as Radha, and Nivaashiyni Krishnan as Rukmini.
The new partnership aims to introduce the film to international audiences through a wider theatrical release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English.
Quote
'Krishna means the most attractive, the self'
Ravi Shankar said, "Krishna means the most attractive, the self. It is the divinity that is the most attractive; the energy that pulls everything to it." "When you realize your life and the whole world is just a leela (play), then Krishna is born inside you." The partners hope to create a modern entry point into Krishna's story while remaining true to its philosophical, artistic, and cultural roots.
Future plans
Plans to expand into series, music, and live experiences
In addition to the wider theatrical release, WFAC and Creativeland Studios also plan to expand Krishnavataram into series, music, live experiences, games, education, and immersive cultural programming.
Producer Sajan Raj Kurup of Creativeland Studios described the partnership as an extension of Ravi Shankar's influence on the project.
He said they aim to build Krishnavataram into a global cultural movement that celebrates cinema, art, and legacy.