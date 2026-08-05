'Godzilla Minus Zero' world premiere at New York Film Festival
Godzilla Minus Zero, the next big chapter in the legendary monster series, is set for its world premiere at the 64th New York Film Festival on September 26, 2026.
Takashi Yamazaki and some of the cast and crew are expected to show up at Alice Tully Hall, making this a pretty special event for fans.
'Godzilla Minus Zero' continues Shikishima story
Set in Japan in 1949, Godzilla Minus Zero continues the Shikishima family's story two years after Godzilla Minus One, a film that wowed critics, made over $110 million worldwide, and took home an Oscar for Best Visual Effects.
NYFF's artistic director Dennis Lim called Yamazaki's work a fresh take that still honors Godzilla's roots as a post-war legend.
GKIDS to release 'Godzilla Minus Zero'
The new film will be released internationally by GKIDS, so fans everywhere can catch this latest adventure.
The first movie made history at the 96th Academy Awards by becoming the first Godzilla film to win an Oscar, taking home the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects, cementing Godzilla's global legacy.