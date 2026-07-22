Who was Kaylee Hottle (18)? 'Godzilla' actor dies in accident
What's the story
Kaylee Hottle, the young actor who starred in Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, has died. She was 18. The news of her death was confirmed by her father, Joshua Hottle, who revealed that she was killed in a car accident in Maryland, United States, on Tuesday morning (local time).
Details
'I am taking a flight that I never would...'
Joshua took to Facebook to share a video where he used American Sign Language (ASL) to explain the circumstances of his daughter's death.
He wrote in the caption, "I am taking a flight that I never would like to take."
He told TMZ that he learned about Kaylee's serious car accident on Tuesday morning and was informed she died while being taken to a hospital.
Career
Texas School for the Deaf released a statement
Hottle was a senior at the Texas School for the Deaf.
The school released a statement saying, "It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that one of our TSD seniors, Kaylee Hottle, tragically passed away yesterday in a car accident in Frederick, Maryland."
"Our hearts are with Kaylee's family, friends, classmates and everyone who knew and loved her during this incredibly difficult time."
Acting
She starred in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' and its sequel
Hottle was best known for her role as Jia, a deaf orphan who befriends Kong and is adopted by Dr. Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall), in 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong and 2024's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.
She was nominated for the Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor for her performance in the latter film.
Background
More about Hottle's life and career
Born on May 1, 2007, in Atlanta, Georgia, Hottle came from a deaf family and started her career by appearing in commercials that supported the deaf community.
She was fluent in ASL and communicated with Kong through sign language in both Godzilla films.
Apart from acting, she was an athlete who participated in the Texas School for the Deaf's track-and-field team.