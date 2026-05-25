Goenka's Cannes debut channels 'Bombay Stories' with body autonomy message

Goenka explains symbolism behind Cannes look

Goenka used white to symbolize the purity expected from women and added red accents for judgment and stigma.

Vintage rupee coins in her jewelry pointed to how society puts a price on women.

She shared, "Since Cannes is a huge global platform, I wanted my appearance to stand for something meaningful. The idea was to express a belief I feel strongly about — that a woman should have complete agency over her own body and choices," she added.

Working on Bombay Stories also gave her deeper insight into the lives of sex workers and made the message behind the look more personal.