Netflix sensation 'Adolescence' wins Golden Globe for Best Limited Series

Netflix 's four-part crime drama Adolescence, created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham , has bagged the Golden Globe Award for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television. The series beat tough competition from Peacock's All Her Fault, Netflix's The Beast in Me and Black Mirror S7. Other nominees included FX/Hulu's Dying for Sex and Prime Video's The Girlfriend.

Awards haul 'Adolescence' swept the Golden Globes with 4 wins The Golden Globe win adds to Adolescence's impressive awards season, where it received five nominations and won four. In addition to Best Limited Series, Graham also bagged Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television. Owen Cooper took home Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television, while Erin Doherty won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television.

Emmy success 'Adolescence' continued its winning streak at the Emmys Adolescence was already a major awards contender at the Primetime Emmy Awards last September, where it won Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The show led the night with 13 nominations and eight wins. It also won acting Emmys for Graham, Cooper, and Doherty; Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series for Philip Barantini; and Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series for Thorne and Graham.