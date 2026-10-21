Golden Globes won't allow 'Michael' to compete as a musical
What's the story
The Golden Globe Awards have rejected Lionsgate's request to submit its Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, in the comedy or musical categories. The decision means the film will now compete in drama categories against movies like Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and Los Javis's La Bola Negra. This won't affect the nominations for co-stars Colman Domingo and Nia Long, as supporting actor/actress categories aren't genre-specific.
Appeal possibility
Lionsgate can still appeal the decision
Lionsgate can appeal the Golden Globes's decision before the October 31 submission deadline. If they do, the awards committee will consider their appeal, per Variety.
The Golden Globes rules state: "A musical can be a comedy or a drama in which songs are used in addition to spoken dialogue to further the plot."
However, sources told the portal that Lionsgate is unlikely to pursue this option.
Genre confusion
Musical biopics have often struggled with classification
Musical biopics have often struggled with classification at the Golden Globes.
Films like Ray and Walk the Line won in comedy or musical categories in the mid-2000s, leading to a rule change that required songs to drive the narrative rather than be standalone performances.
Under this new standard, Bohemian Rhapsody, Elvis, and A Complete Unknown were submitted as dramas in subsequent years.
Submission denial
Why was 'Michael' rejected in comedy or musical categories?
The same narrative-driving criteria seems to have led to Michael's denial of submission in the comedy/musical category.
Despite Jaafar Jackson performing many of his uncle's biggest hits in the film, the organization reportedly saw those performances as re-creations rather than essential storytelling devices.
The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua, became Lionsgate's biggest release ever and made a star out of Jaafar.
Awards update
Here's when the 84th Golden Globe Awards will take place
The ruling doesn't affect the Golden Globes's overall classification decisions. The awards show has accepted films like Obsession and Tender Loving Care as comedies for consideration.
The 84th Golden Globe nominations will be announced on December 7, with the ceremony hosted by Nikki Glaser scheduled for January 10 next year.