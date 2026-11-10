Goldsmith accuses Brand of assault and coercive control after sentencing
Jemima Goldsmith, a TV producer and Russell Brand's former partner, has accused him of physical assault and "coercive control" during their relationship.
Her post comes just after Brand was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for raping a fan and sexually assaulting three women.
Goldsmith also shared her support for the victims who spoke out against him.
Goldsmith withheld charges to protect children
Goldsmith described a 2014 incident where police had to remove Brand from her home because of his violent behavior.
She said she didn't press charges at the time because she wanted to protect her children from media attention, worried about the impact of the press attention on my then teenage children.
She also revealed she was ready to testify in court, but felt frustrated by how the media misrepresented her story and the online abuse that followed.