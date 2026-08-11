Goldwyn from 'Scandal' to be grandfather as daughter expecting 'Goobey'
Entertainment
Tony Goldwyn (yep, the Scandal actor from Scandal) is about to be a grandpa.
His daughter Anna and her husband Billy Durden just announced on Instagram that they're expecting their first child, a baby girl nicknamed "Goobey," due next month.
The couple got married in August 2024.
Goldwyn recalls wedding swing dance
Goldwyn recently shared how special Anna's wedding was, including their lively father-daughter swing dance tradition.
He joked about being the "I'm sort of the crier in the family," but managed to hold it together during his speech.