'Golmaal 5' begins filming with Akshay Kumar as villain
Entertainment
The iconic Golmaal crew is back in action, as filming for Golmaal 5 kicks off in Mumbai.
Ajay Devgn returns with fan favorites Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, and Sharman Joshi.
This time, Akshay Kumar joins the cast as the main villain, a fresh twist for the comedy series.
Priyamani, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra join the cast
Priyamani joins the lineup alongside comedy legends Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra.
The announcement landed on director Rohit Shetty's birthday and marks 20 years since Golmaal first hit screens.
Shetty thanked fans warmly: "You have always loved and supported me. All we need is your blessings."