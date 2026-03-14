'Golmaal 5' begins filming with Akshay Kumar as villain

Priyamani, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra join the cast

Priyamani joins the lineup alongside comedy legends Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra.

The announcement landed on director Rohit Shetty's birthday and marks 20 years since Golmaal first hit screens.

Shetty thanked fans warmly: "You have always loved and supported me. All we need is your blessings."