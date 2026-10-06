Google and WIF India launch Flow Filmathon to explore AI
Entertainment
Google and Women in Film India (WIF India) has joined forces for the Flow Filmathon, a new project by Women in Film India (WIF India) led by filmmaker Guneet Monga Kapoor.
The idea? To get filmmakers experimenting with AI tools, like Google Flow, powered by Google's Gemini Omni and Veo models, to create fresh, visually driven stories that blend tech with traditional filmmaking.
Top 5 films at IFFI 2026
The Flow Filmathon is open to filmmakers at any level, giving everyone a shot at using these AI-powered tools.
The top five films will be showcased at the International Film Festival of India in Goa in 2026, spotlighting how tech can open up new creative opportunities in cinema.